Harley Quinn Season 5 Trailer Reveals Brainiac & Enchantress (& Release Date)

The trailer for Harley Quinn Season 5 was just released and offers insight into what Harley and her crew of criminals and cronies will get up to. After four seasons of repeatedly wreaking havoc on and ultimately saving Gotham, Harley and Poison Ivy are heading off to greener pastures – Metropolis. The new city will bring in a slew of new characters for Harley to play off of, including Lena Luthor, Brainiac, Enchantress, and a few more that can be seen in the trailer. But don’t worry, Harley’s old friends (and enemies) from Gotham are also going to make an appearance, such as Joker, Clayface, King Shark, and Frank the Plant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harley Quinn Season 5 will air its first episode on Max on Thursday, January 16th, 2025, and will drop a new episode every week up until March 20th, 2025. This season’s renewal was announced in November 2023, and fans have been waiting to dive back into enjoying Harley’s growth and hilarious hijinks. As recently as this past May, Briana Cuoco, who voices Batgirl in the series, was quoted as saying that she hadn’t yet heard anything about a fifth season. Thankfully for fans, it seems one was either already in the works or was shortly after that.

Warner Bros./DC Comics/MAX

What Is to Be Expected in Harley Quinn’s Fifth Season?

Harley Quinn Season 5 is set to bring the chaos back to Gotham for the Max streaming service in 2025. Its frenetic pacing and colorful characters will soon come to life as an emerging threat plans to “rage against imperfection.” Max released the following description for Harley Quinn Season 5:

“The fifth season of HARLEY QUINN finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, voiced by Aisha Tyler, plus fan-favorite Brainiac, voiced by Stephen Fry. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.”

Harley Quinn was originally released in 2019 on DC’s now-defunct DC Universe app before moving on to HBO Max, now simply called Max. The show’s ability to poke fun at the DC universe while also delivering a captivating story of Harley discovering her own independence has proven to be a successful strategy, given its popularity. The show isn’t officially a part of any larger extended universes, so the stories have the freedom to take big swings with both new and legacy characters. The series is also a critical success, with an 8.4 rating on IMDb.