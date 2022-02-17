HBO Max Executive Teases DC Universe Plans Are “Organized”

It feels like the future of the live-action DC Comics universe is almost always a topic of conversation, as speculation ensues about what stories will be told next in movies and television shows. In addition to four wildly different DC films poised to debut in 2022 alone, the year has also brought the premiere of Peacemaker, the first HBO Max series directly tied into the DC Extended Universe. Peacemaker, which was just renewed for a second season, isn’t the only DC-related project HBO Max has on the horizon, with a number of film and television series in the works. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max executive Casey Bloys spoke about the future of the synergy within the DC universe, and teased that there is an active effort to make it feel “well organized.”

“One of the things that Ann Sarnoff has been big on is trying to make DC work in a more organized and integrated way,” Bloys explained. “I wasn’t there before so I don’t know how things were done but since I started at HBO Max a year and a half ago, we spend a lot of time talking with Toby [Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures chair] and Walter [Hamada, president of DC Films] and Jim Lee at DC and we’re trying to be mindful about how all the pieces work together. In my estimation, it feels very well organized. That’s something that was very important to Ann when she started a few years ago.”

In addition to a second season of Peacemaker and another The Suicide Squad-adjacent series from James Gunn, HBO Max is expected to be the home of future seasons of Doom Patrol, Titans, Young Justice, and Harley Quinn. In terms of projects in the works, there are films for Batgirl, Black Canary, and the Wonder Twins and television shows for Justice League Dark, John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, the Dead Boy Detectives, the Legion of Super-Heroes, and the Green Lantern Corps, as well as multiple spinoffs of The Batman.

“HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC,” Warner Bros. Picture Group Chair Toby Emmerich revealed in an interview last year. “It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters.”

