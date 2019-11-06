HBO’s Watchmen Music From Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Officially Available to Stream

HBO’s Watchmen from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) is officially three episodes in and has been well-received by critics and fans alike. The show’s debut was a success, earning a “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com. The new Watchmen takes place over 30 years after the events of the comics and follows Regina King (The Leftovers, If Beale Street Could Talk) as Detective Angela Abar in an alternate future where cops’ identities are hidden beneath masks and vigilantes are outlawed. King recently took to Twitter to promote Watchmen: Volume 1, the new album from Atticus Ross and Nine Inch Nail’s Trent Reznor.

If you’ve been watching #WatchmenHBO then you know that Trent and Atticus are a gift. Welp! This is happening…Volume 1 is now available streaming here👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/hwN53VQJhK — Regina King (@ReginaKing) November 6, 2019

You can also purchase the soundtrack’s album. For a closer look, check out what Birth Movies Death had to say about the “outstanding Watchmen score” which is “rolling out on vinyl (in three separate volumes!) over the course of the next few months.”

This isn’t the first time Ross and Reznor have teamed up. Together, the won the Oscar for Best Original Score for The Social Network in 2010.

In addition to King, Watchmen stars Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 PM ET on HBO.