Henry Cavill Praises Superman Statue at Madame Tussauds

The DC Extended Universe’s version of the Justice League has officially made their way to Madame Tussauds, and it looks like one of the franchise’s stars is a fan.

Henry Cavill, who portrays Clark Kent/Superman in the DCEU, recently shared a video of his wax figure likeness on his Facebook page. You can check out the official video, which showcases a display of Superman lifting up a helicopter, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The mastery of the artists at Madame Tussauds never ceases to amaze me.” Cavill writes in the caption. “Never more accurately brought home than when you see a perfect likeness of yourself!”

“I feel truly priviledged to have become one of their subjects and wanted to say a big thank you to Madame Tussauds and the artists at Madame Tussauds for having me join the ranks of wax figures that you have created.” Cavill continues. “In other news, I’m also looking forward to seeing how creative people are going to get with the selfies…”

The Justice League exhibit allows fans to get photos with wax figures of several of the team’s iconic heroes, including Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck).

“Fans have never come this close to the action,” said James Paulding, General Manager. “Madame Tussauds Orlando, together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, have created a Justice League experience you have to see to believe – from the unbeatable roster of DC Super Heroes to the sensational, hi-tech experiences.”

For Superman fans – especially those who love Cavill’s portrayal – this exhibit is sure to be a delight. Some will probably also find it refreshing that Superman is back in the center of the display, considering the way that he was left out of the Justice League marketing campaign.

“Well, that whole concept was faintly ridiculous and I honestly believe everyone viewed it as such,” Cavill revealed in a recent interview. “Of course, if I’m on the press tour I’m in the movie. Obviously, you knew, and that was a different little tap dance we danced together. But for the audience, I wanted to leave some mystery. I think it’s important to have some mystery in movies these days.”

The Justice League: A Call For Heroes exhibit is now available to experience at Madame Tussauds Orlando, and will be headed to Madame Tussauds Sydney afterwards.