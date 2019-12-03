Henry Cavill Teases There Might Be a Man of Steel Sequel in the Works

When Henry Cavill began playing Superman, the possibilities of the DCU on film seemed bright. The actor made his debut in 2013’s Man of Steel but following box office that some described as dissapointing, an official sequel has never followed. Cavill reprised the role in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and later Justice League, with another actor wearing the suit for a brief cameo in Shazam! That entire time, interest has been high for a sequel, not only from fans but also from Cavill himself who has remained committed to the part.

In a recent interview with FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy, Henry Cavill was asked about the movement by fans to see the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League, something the actor hasn’t seen and seemingly has no interest in. Cavill was succinct in his response, saying he’d rather focus on what lies ahead with Superman.

“I’m always interested to see how that stuff turns out but that is very much a chapter of my past, I would rather talk about what is going to happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to Man of Steel. Man of Steel, I really like that movie, and I’d like to be able to tell the story where it was left at that point.”

When pressed if this meant that such a follow-up could one day happen, Cavill was perhaps a little more cagey, but did tease:

“I can tell you nothing unfortunately. It would indeed be awesome.”

It’s unclear if Cavill intended for this comment to be read as “I can’t tell you because I’m not allowed to” or “I can’t tell you because there is nothing to share.” For many years there hasn’t been any official news to share about a sequel but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning many different stories about the proposed film.

Cavill has previously expressed interest in having Superman fight Brainiac in his next appearance as the Man of Steel though. He has also expressed interest in a movie adaptation of the classic Superman storyline “For Tomorrow” which sees Superman struggle with failing to save a million people (including Lois Lane) from disappearing from Earth.

“There’s a lot of weight to it,” Cavill said. “I don’t know if it’s the exact one I’d make a movie out of but I’d definitely take tones from it. You really get an insight into Superman’s mind. He talks to a priest a lot and you see him trying to save the world in literally the most magnificent of ways.”

Cavill also enjoyed how the storyline shows Superman grappling with the realization that he can’t create a perfect world for everyone. “He’s so naive in some aspects of it but he’s using all the power that he possibly can to create a utopia and within all this stuff is a lot of darkness, a lot of sadness in him.”

