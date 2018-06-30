‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ Deathstroke Sixth Scale Figure Unveiled By Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed a ridiculously badass sixth scale figure based on the appearance of Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke in the video game Batman: Arkham Origins! If you were frustrated trying to fight him in the game back in the day, here’s your chance for some sweet payback. The figure features over 30 points of articulation, but he’s basically helpless. Grab one of your Hot Toys Batman figures and go to town.

The Hot Toys VGM30 Batman: Arkham Origins 1/6th scale Deathstroke collectible figure will be available to pre-order right here on Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, June 28th. It comes complete with a newly developed helmeted head sculpt with one-eyed mask, an elaborate Deathstroke suit with battle damage and weathering effects, an interchangeable battle damaged chest armor plate that was specially designed for the alternative katana holding pose, an array of weapons including Deathstroke’s ballistic staff handle with interchangeable ends displaying different battle modes, a remote claw, a pistol, a katana, two grenades, several bullets that can be detached from the shoulder armor, and a figure stand with specially designed backdrop.

The official list of features for Hot Toys’ Arkham Origins Deathstroke figure are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Deathstroke in Batman: Arkham Origins game

A newly developed Deathstroke helmeted head sculpt with one-eyed mask

Approximately 32cm tall

Newly developed specialized muscular body with over 30 points of articulations

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged chest armor plate

Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding remote claw

One (1) pair of hands for holding katana

One (1) energy staff holding left hand

Costume :

One (1) newly designed and greatly detailed orange and blue – colored battled damaged Deathstroke armor with weathering effect

One (1) silver-colored under shirt with scale-pattern

One (1) pair of black-colored pants

One (1) black-colored leather-like utility belt with katana sheath and pouches

One (1) black-colored leather-like belt with pouches around the belt and pistol holster on thigh

One (1) thigh holster with pouch

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) ballistic staff handle with two (2) sets of interchangeable ends (collapsed and expended)

One (1) remote claw with articulated claw

One (1) pistol

One (1) katana

Two (2) grenades

Seven (7) bullets attachable to left shoulder armor

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with game logo, character nameplate and backdrop

