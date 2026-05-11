10 DC Characters Who Could Handle the Infinity Gauntlet’s Power

The Infinity Gauntlet is one of the most powerful objects in the history of the Marvel Universe. Bringing together the Infinity Stones (pre-MCU, they were called Gems and it’s better, not because I’m old and set in my ways or anything, just because) makes one a capital-G God. Infinity Gauntlet was a blockbuster, and in the last 36 years the Gauntlet has become a huge part of pop culture thanks to the MCU. The comic one is different from the movie one – it’s more powerful and anyone can use it regardless of how powerful they are – and it is one of the most coveted items in the universe, with numerous heroes and villains having held it over the decades.

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DC Comics has many objects of power, but few of them can match the sheer might of the Infinity Gauntlet. However, there are still heroes and villains who could rather easily handle it’s amazing energies. These ten DC characters could hold the Infinity Gauntlet, using its power to achieve their goals.

10) Vandal Savage

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Vandal Savage is one of the Justice League’s greatest villains and has spent eons building up his power. Savage has gotten his hands on many objects of power over his hundred thousand years of life, including the Totality, so the Gauntlet would just be another bauble to him. Savage is a man of iron will, and godhood is something that would suit him. He’s always seen himself has something akin to the divine, so actually godhood via the Gauntlet would fit him like a glove. He’d create a universe with him at its head, a world of predation and brutality.

9) Brainiac

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Brainiac is one of Superman’s most storied villains and there are few out there who would do better with the Infinity Gauntlet. In fact, it would change Brainiac completely. See, the Coluan cyborg wants to know everything, and he goes about it in the most destructive way possible. Getting the Gauntlet would allow him to know everything immediately without destruction. He’d accomplish his main goal, and move through the universe with the power of a deity. His logical mind would allow him to use the power in measured ways, allowing him to create a universe of frightening order, with himself at the top of the pyramid.

8) The Joker

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This one may seem shocking to some, but the Joker would actually handle the power of godhood very well. Sure, the rest of the universe would suffer terribly for a while, but he would be able to handle the power. The proof is in the pudding. The Joker has gotten godlike power several times over his existence and has proved able to use that kind of power to do the most terrible things imaginable. However, the Gauntlet could bring an interesting change to him. In “Rock of Ages”, the Clown Prince of Crime got the power of the Worlogog and started to destroy Earth, but Martian Manhunter linked him to the people suffering, making him stop and give up the power. The Gauntlet has the Mind Stone, meaning he would know the suffering of everyone at once. There’s a chance that getting the Gauntlet could repair the Joker’s mind and make him into an actual benevolent god.

7) Lex Luthor

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Lex Luthor is DC’s most unhinged genius and if you listened to him, he would be perfect for the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. He’s right, but that’s pretty normal for him. Lex has always been all about finding greater and greater sources of power, so the Gauntlet is right up his alley. Luthor does have a history with godlike power – he’s held the Totality and the Worlogog, and there’s definitely some more I’m not remembering – so he’d be able to handle the power. Of course, he would become a monstrous dictator (he’d probably make humanity into an army more powerful than Kryptonians and use them to conquer), but he would be able to use the power well for what he wanted.

6) Darkseid

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Darkseid is the God of Evil, so he’s used to having divine power. He’s held the Anti-Life Equation, which allowed him to control anyone exposed to it. If he got the Infinity Gauntlet, he would be able to forge the universe into exactly what he wanted. Now, he has had in the past – it’s powerless outside of its home universe and he discarded it – so him getting it again wouldn’t be all that huge of a shock. Darkseid already basically has the Gauntlet’s power over the Absolute Universe, so getting it wouldn’t even be that big of a change for him.

5) Barry Allen

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Barry Allen is one of the purest heroes out there. He’s a man who always does the right thing (well, except that one time he went back in time to save his mother and ended up destroying the timeline, forcing it to be rebuilt terribly), so he’s exactly the kind of person you want to get the Infinity Gauntlet. The power would be a lot for him, but he’s proven able to handle amazing levels of power before. He’d do what he could to protect the universe with the Gauntlet, moving through existence instantaneously and righting the wrongs of reality with the power of God.

4) Zatanna

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Zatanna is the Prime Magus of her universe and one of the most skilled sorcerers ever. She was taught by her father Giovanni Zatara and has spent the intervening years learning more and more about magic. She’s a good person at heart and would be able to use the power of the Infinity Gauntlet in the best possible ways. As a magic user, she’s used to having powers that allow her to change reality, so she would take to the power of the Gauntlet well. She’d make for an amazing god, using her powers to do what the people of the universe need.

3) Batman

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Batman would get very carried away with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, but he’d definitely be able to handle it. Once upon a time, he sat in Metron’s Moebius Chair and became the god of knowledge. He knew everything and was able to use this power rather well, so he would do the same with the Gauntlet. That said, having the ability to end crime completely would be something he would jump at (he’d probably also resurrect everyone murdered), so he’d create a world of perfect order, enforced with his brutal methods. He’d also never actually be defeated; this is a man who can figure out a way to beat anyone, so giving him godlike power would make him unstoppable, unless he decided he wanted to be stopped.

2) Wonder Woman

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Wonder Woman is basically tailor made for the Infinity Gauntlet. Diana of Themyscira is not only the greatest warrior of the Amazons, but she’s basically the perfect of the group. She’s a person who believes wholeheartedly in peace and protecting those around her, so giving her the power of the Infinity Gauntlet would allow her to succeed in her mission almost immediately. She would recreate the universe into something more beautiful and would make the lives of everyone better. She would be an unstoppable force for good.

1) Superman

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Superman is DC’s greatest hero, a force for good that inspires everyone around him. Superman and the Infinity Gauntlet are match made in Heaven, but there’s a possible caveat. The Man of Steel has had universe-redefining power before, most recently in DC K.O., so having the power of the Infinity Gauntlet wouldn’t be a problem for him. However, I don’t think he would keep the power very long. He would use it to get the job done, making the universe a better place for everyone. Once he was done with that, he would figure out a way to remove its power from the universe, to keep the villains from somehow getting their hands on it. That said, there’s still a good chance he would keep it for that very reason, becoming an unstoppable god of good.

What DC characters do you think can handle the Infinity Gauntlet? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!