How to Make Peace Train Drink From John Cena’s Peacemaker

James Gunn’s Peacemaker TV series introduced fans to a new drink from the DC Universe: The Peace Train. Peacemaker (John Cena) made his signature cocktail for his new friend Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) when they had an after-work hangout in Episode 5. Adebayo took one sip of the… unique concoction and immediately dubbed it a “Feces Drink.” However, one YouTuber who specializes in cocktails took up the experiment of making the Peace Train in real life – and found it to be delicious!

YouTuber Greg runs the channel “How To Drink” which (quite helpfully) teaches viewers how to make a variety of cocktails both classic and new age. The show also tends to tie into movie/TV/comics/gaming by featuring cocktails inspired by various brands in those lanes. Naturally, with Peacemaker introducing its own signature cocktail, How To Drink was going to get into it: “A ‘Feces Drink’ you say? We’ll just see about that won’t we.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check below for both the TV version and real-world version of how to make Peacemaker’s Peace Train cocktail:

Peacemaker‘s Peace Train:

In shaker

.25 oz. -or- 8 ml. White Vinegar

.5 oz. -or- 15 ml. Maple Syrup

~ 1 oz. -or- 30 ml. Yak Butter (or Ghee)

2-3 twists of peppercorn

1 oz. -or- 30 ml. Bianco Vermouth (Carpano)

2 oz. -or- 60 ml. Gin (Aviation)

Crack ice and shake

Strain into glass

Peace Train Real:

In mixing glass

1 oz. -or- 30 ml. Sweet Vermouth

1 oz. -or- 40 ml Calvados (Lemorton)

1.5 oz. -or- 45 ml. Gin (Aviation)

.25 oz. -or- 8 ml. Yellow Chartreuse

Crack ices and stir

Strain into glass

Peacemaker creator James Gunn has endorsed the How to Drink version of the Peace Train cocktail, sharing this tweet with fans: “So @How2Drink made the Peace Train, the drink I made up off the top of my head in Ep 5 of #Peacemaker that #Adebayo calls a Feces Drink – AND HE LIKED IT! @jennlholland, let’s serve these at the wedding. (However I don’t drink alcohol so I can’t take up the challenge to try it.)”

So @How2Drink made the Peace Train, the drink I made up off the top of my head in Ep 5 of #Peacemaker that #Adebayo calls a Feces Drink – AND HE LIKED IT! @jennlholland, let’s serve these at the wedding. (However I don’t drink alcohol so I can’t take up the challenge to try it.) https://t.co/tLrXRbYfQu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2022

Peacemaker has been more than a successful comic book movie spinoff show: it’s been a cultural phenomenon. Fans have done everything from boost the series’ title sequence song (“Do You Really Wanna Taste It?”) to the top of the charts; numerous dance numbers (and lessons) based on the title credits sequence have been posted online, and various amateur fans and professional cocktail makers have all dedicated efforts to recreating the Peace Train drink. And we aren’t even to Halloween costume or convention cosplay season yet…

Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.