Recast or Reprise? Idris Elba Reveals Which Direction He'd Prefer in James Gunn's DC Universe (Exclusive)

The DC Universe is under new management. Alongside acclaimed producer Peter Safran, decorated filmmaker James Gunn has taken the reins of Warner Brothers Discovery's library of superheroes, assuming CEO responsibilities at the newly-minted DC Studios. This power shift represented a much larger creative overhaul for the franchise, as Gunn and Safran are keen on rebranding the DC Universe in their vision. As evident by the upcoming release slate, this new direction means out with (some of) the old and in with the new. Veterans like Henry Cavill will not return as Superman while familiar faces like Jason Momoa are rumored to take on a new character in Gunn's DC Universe.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley at the Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere, star Idris Elba noted that he'd prefer to continue his The Suicide Squad role of Bloodsport rather than suiting up as a different hero.

"Definitely more Bloodsport," Elba said. "I love playing Bloodsport. He's a great character and hopefully we'll see more of him."

More Robert DuBois has not been confirmed, but recent developments may spell well for Elba's chances. As part of Gunn's DC Universe Chapter 1 slate reveal earlier this year, Viola Davis was confirmed to be reprising her role as Amanda Waller in her own self-titled streaming series.

Davis in particular is one of the few to have experience in both eras of DC, as she portrayed Waller in 2016's Suicide Squad, an ensemble piece that came at the heart of the DC Extended Universe, but also suited up as the ruthless executive in both 2021's The Suicide Squad and 2022's Peacemaker, two projects that were helmed by Gunn himself. Her return indicates that there is not a hard set rule between which characters will be recast or not.

Beyond that, Elba himself teased that he had a "big thing cooking" in DC land this past summer. That quote came before Gunn and Safran took over, so there is no clear indication on whether that mystery project has moved forward or if it has been scrapped from DC's slate entirely.

Regardless of what the future holds, Elba is no stranger to reprising storied roles from his past. Last summer, the British actor returned as Heimdall in Thor: Love and Thunder, his sixth appearance as the Asgardian. This Friday, Elba suits up as John Luther for the first time since the BBC series ended in 2019.

Luther: The Fallen Sun hits Netflix on Friday, March 10th.