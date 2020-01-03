Is the New Supergirl Synopsis Teasing A Trip to Kandor?

Kandor, the Kryptonian city best-known among comic fans for being captured by Brainiac and placed in a bottle for years, is among the possibilities for an upcoming episode of Supergirl, which will return from the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with an episode titled “Bottle Episode” on Sunday, January 19. Very little information appears in the synopsis, which just says that Kara is dealing with the fallout from the events of the Crisis, but that title certainly will get some fans thinking about Kandor, last seen on the short-lived but critically-beloved Syfy series Krypton, which pitted Superman’s grandfather Seg-El against Brainiac.

In TV, a “bottle episode” is typically an episode that uses only one set, often with the goal of saving money after a big, expensive episode that eats up a lot of the budget. While “Crisis on Infinite Earths” certainly fits into the latter category, it would be difficult to believe that a show like Supergirl would actually mean they’re doing a bottle episode when they title it “Bottle Episode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis below.

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.