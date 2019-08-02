iZombie Boss Rob Thomas on Blaine’s Series Finale Fate

Tonight saw the end of iZombie, a five-year journey through a zombie outbreak that ended with a lot less bloodshed than most, based on the comics from writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Allred. In the series finale, fans finally got to learn was was to become of their favorite characters — and one of their least favorite, longtime villain Blaine DeBeers (David Anders). As the big bad for most of the series’ run, Blaine was a deliciously sinister villain who managed to weasel out of trouble at every turn and fail upwards for almost the entire run of the series.

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of iZombie, “All’s Well That Ends Well,” which aired tonight on The CW. In tonight’s episode, Blaine finally went down — literally. He was tackled down into a deep well from which there was little hope of him ever escaping, the natural consequences from the latest in his long line of crimes he thought he had gotten away with (in this case, the murder of Don E.’s fiancee, who he then pretended had died peacefully from Freylich Syndrome, a disorder that disproportionately affects teens and young adults. She was a known carrier, becuase Freylich brains contained a zombie cure, which meant Blaine was “collecting” Freylich kids to sell as cures to rich people. This speaks to something that fans and critics have cited as a problem in the past: Blaine is basically an irredeemable monster, and some argue he should have died much sooner.

“My problem is that I truly love watching David Anders on screen,” Thomas admitted. “I just tend to find him so delicious. Like, if we had to go get another big bad who is consistently as fun as David Anders, it would be quite a challenge.”

That doesn’t mean Blaine got off easy, of course: as fans who watched tonight’s finale know by now, his fate was to be tossed, along with his business partner Don E., into the well where he had left his father to rot between seasons three and four. There is no concrete evidence that the pair did not make it out, but certainly in Thomas’s mind, that doesn’t seem to be what happened.

“I’m proud of how Blaine gets his comeuppance,” Thomas told us. “When we landed on what was going to happen to him in the room, it brought a lot of joy. Like, I mean, there’s just killing him and getting rid of him…that’s not what we did. We did something so much worse, and I’m looking forward to the fans seeing that.”

So, what did you think? Did you like seeing Blaine get his comeuppance, or were you hoping for something a little more final and brutal?