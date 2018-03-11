‘iZombie’ Fan Draws Babineaux’s D&D Character

Over the years, iZombie has treated fans to an array of different theme episodes, putting its cast of characters into unique and hilarious situations. And now, one of the most memorable ones has been brought to life in a piece of fan art.

Last month, Twitter user @OptimalNerdRage shared a piece of awesome iZombie fanart, which brings to life the Dungeons & Dragons character that Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) created in season two. You can check it out below.

@malcolmjgoodwin So I was catching up on iZombie and… I had to do it. Sidenote: Clive’s the best. pic.twitter.com/4nMYUfQsAA — Brandon (@OptimalNerdRage) February 17, 2018

As fans will remember, the episode “Twenty Sided, Die” saw Liv (Rose McIver) eating the brains of a D&D dungeon master, which then inspired her to lead her friends in a round of the game. While some of “Team Z” might have been hesitant, Clive quickly took a liking to the game, creating the delightful character Earl, the Dwarf Fighter.

While fans can expect to see bits and pieces of Clive’s nerdy side this season (much like his love for D&D and Game of Thrones last season), it’s clear that he has a lot on his plate this season. Seattle being turned into a zombie haven has been shown to be weighing on Clive personally, especially after it has created a roadblock in the relationship between him and Dale Bozzio (Jessica Harmon).

“Clive, he lives for a bigger purpose. It’s never only about himself,” Goodwin told reporters during a set visit last year. “And he’s been consistent about that from season one. He’s about finding the killers of these murder victims. That took precedent over whether or not this girl’s really a psychic. I didn’t care as long as it helped me solve the case and figure that out I don’t care. He doesn’t care about the personality, mood swings, whatever. Moody? That’s what it is. Let’s just get this work done.”

“And so even in this case, this is a bigger thing.” Goodwin said of the season four conflict. “There’s a zombie virus going around and his girlfriend has it. He’s like, ‘This is bigger than me. I’m gonna stay here and figure this out.’ Clive can leave. Sure, Clive can be like, ‘Deuces. I’m outta here.’ But I think he’s like, ‘No. I’m part of this. I’ve seen the effects of it.’ He’s been a part of the Max Raider’s zombie mini apocalypse thing and he knows how bad it can be. And if he can do something about it, it’s bigger than him, so he’s gonna stick around for it and try to help out the best way he can.”

