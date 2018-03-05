‘iZombie’: “Blue Bloody” Clip Released

The CW has released a new clip for “Blue Bloody”, tonight’s second episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

The scene shows Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), Liv (Rose McIver), and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) investigating the murder of a dowager on her expansive property. They quickly determine that she was murdered by a golf ball cannon, meaning the SCPD now needs to figure out who did it. Liv then eats the dowager’s brains as garnish on a martini.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans got the idea that Liv would turn into a “rich, haughty dowager” late last year, through a pretty amusing first look photo of the fourth season. And while there’s no telling exactly how Liv will adjust to that persona, it will certainly be a unique departure from the zombie-hating Seattle Seahawks fan whose brain she ate last week.

Aside from that, the episode is expected to continue to showcase the sort of post-D Day world that the series now exists in, with some unique political allegories along the way.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized?”

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” McIver continued. “it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.