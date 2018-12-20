Jason Momoa Addresses Celebrities Not Showering With Perfect Comment

✖

Aquaman star Jason Momoa explained his stance on these celebrities not showering with the perfect comment. In the last few days, fans have been confused by numerous celebrities coming out and saying they don’t bathe daily. Momoa wanted to make it absolutely clear that he’s bathing every day and that he couldn’t avoid water even if he wanted to. The beloved actor sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss a number of topics, but it wasn’t long before he had to “come clean.” On social media, it’s been a whirlwind of memes as stars like Kristen bell, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal all sounded their skepticism about bathing every day. For his money, it sounds like Momoa isn’t exactly buying any of that. He’s keeping it clean and the people on social media are beyond relieved that this is the case. But, unfortunately, the Internet holds untold horrors, so it’s really only a matter of time before someone else chimes in and grabs the news cycle for a whole day.

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” the actor explained. “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f****** water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”

The Rock also had to make a statement when he got asked by fans about his showering habits. Dwayne Johnson not only showers daily, he does it multiple times because of his extensive workout regimen. He said, “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

Gyllenhaal’s comments really kicked this whole conversation into overdrive. He was speaking to Vanity Fair ahead of his involvement with Prada’s latest perfume rollout. Check out what he said down below:

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” the Spider-Man star said to the publication. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Are you happy to hear that Aquaman isn’t afraid of the water? Do you have any strong opinions on celebrity bathing habits? Let us know down in the comments!