‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Before waging war in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, Aquaman star is heading to New York City to make his debut as host of Saturday Night Live.

On Monday afternoon, the official Saturday Night Live Twitter account shared the upcoming lineup of December hosts and musical guests. Much to the joy of the DC faithful, and Game of Thrones fans everywhere, Momoa is finally going to take center stage on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series.

The Crown and The Girl in the Spider’s Web star Claire Foy is set to host the show on Saturday, December 1st, and she’ll be joined by musical guest Anderson .Paak. Momoa will host the following week, on December 8th. Mumford & Sons will accompany the Aquaman star, making their third appearance on the show.

Finally, Matt Damon takes over hosting duties on December 15th, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus providing the music.

Momoa’s debut on SNL comes just a couple of weeks before his first solo Aquaman movie hits theaters. During one of the film’s set visits, Momoa told the press in attendance that he takes enormous pride and responsibility in his portrayal of the DC hero.

“I think it’s your responsibility as an actor on any role, to take it and add your certain flavor to it, you know what I mean? I’m just adding as much as I can,” Momoa said. “I mean, I don’t know what it’s like to be king of my own house, you know what I mean? [laughs] Just sitting in your imagination trying to figure out…you do as much research as you can. I tell you what, that definitely running through Hall H made me feel like a king. I’ve never actually run, I felt like a gladiator or a boxer-I mean, that’s probably why they don’t run to the stage. I had like such an adrenaline dump when I got there, I was like, ‘Ahhhhhh!’. I can’t talk, so I’m just gonna, ‘Ahhhhh, this is amazing!’”

Aquaman swims into theaters on December 21st.