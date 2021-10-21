Jason Momoa Praises Step-Daughter Zoe Kravitz After Release of The Batman Trailer

DC FanDome happened this past weekend, and there was a ton of content from upcoming DC movies, shows, and more. Two films that were showcased during the event were Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Batman. Unlike the Aquaman sequel, the new Batman movie is not a part of the DCEU. However, they still have something in common. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman in The Batman. Momoa has written kind words about Kravitz’s casting in the past, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her once again after the new trailer for The Batman dropped. In the post, he also praises Greig Fraser, who is the cinematographer for both The Batman and Momoa’s upcoming movie, Dune.

“Batman trailer. So proud of you zozo bear @zoeisabellakravitz can’t wait to see this movie. @greigfraser_dp you killed it. Dune and Batman. My man. Aloha j,” Momoa wrote. You can check out the post below:

Back when it was announced that Kravitz was cast in the role, her step-father expressed his excitement, saying “she’s gonna kill it.” However, Momoa was pretty sure their DC characters would never get the chance to interact. “I mean, it’d be awesome, but I don’t think it’s going that way,” he explained. “Let’s just let them do their thing and I’ll do my thing.”

During this year’s DC FanDome, Kravitz and Reeves talked about their version of Catwoman.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz said. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

Reeves added, “I think it was about trying to find a way… to ground her so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

Kravitz went on to note that they’re building toward something big with their new version of the DC Comics characters, teasing, “Because this is the foundation that we’re setting right now, right? As we move forward and see her become Catwoman, that heart and that humanity will always be there.”

The Batman will debut in theaters on March 4, 2022.