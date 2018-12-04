Jason Momoa’s Kids Have Cameos in ‘Aquaman’

Jason Momoa is shaping up to win the “Dad of the Year Award” for 2018. The actor, who will be playing the titular role in the upcoming DC film, Aquaman, is making his superhero experience as family friendly as possible.

Turns out, Momoa’s two littles will be making a cameo appearance in the new movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, there was some confusion surrounding the cameos, but director James Wan (Saw, Furious 7) assured the smaller Momoas that they will have their shining moment onscreen.

When it was unclear if their part had been cut (which often happens in the wide world of filmmaking), Momoa told his kids to ask Wan themselves. “My daughter rolled up like, ‘You cut us out of the movie?,’” shared Momoa. We love a small queen who speaks her mind!

“No, no, no, no, no you’re back in the movie!,” assured Wan. We’re happy to hear it, too, because the Momoa children are certainly adorable.

“I simply love you more than life itself,” Momoa wrote about his kids on Instagram. Not only is “aqua papa” an awesome dad for letting his kids appear in his big movie, but he also shared with This Morning that he’s waiting for them to watch the film. Apparently, when his kids were on set they asked, “please Papa don’t watch it without me.” Being our official pick for “Dad of the Year,” the man obviously couldn’t say no to such a cute request.

The actor has two children with wife, Lisa Bonet (High Fidelity, A Different World). Their daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, is 11 while their son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, will soon be 10. Jason is also the step-father of Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Big Little Lies), but considering she’s almost 30, we’re guessing she didn’t ask the actor to wait for her to watch (although, they are close).

Despite their excitement over Aquaman, Momoa has told his kids that they’re “not allowed to act.”

“I was like, ‘Don’t be so excited to be in a movie…,’” he told EW. Of course, considering his step-daughter has followed in her mother’s acting footsteps, Momoa might need to prepare for it to be a full-blown family business.

The actor also shared a fun anecdote about his kids and Amber Heard, his Aquaman co-star. They discovered the actress has a “high tolerance” for spicy foods and began to test her palate with whatever spicy item they could throw her way. “My kids would just dump every hot thing in it and she would eat it.”

Heard wasn’t afraid to take part in the game, though. “It’s a cool challenge,” she assured him.

In addition to Momoa and Heard, Aquaman is set to Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman will be released in theaters everywhere on December 21, 2018.