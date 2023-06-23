Comic-Con Art by Jim Lee Gives a New Look at Michael Keaton's Batman Costume

A new look at Michael Keaton's Batman costume is revealed in new Comic-Con merchandise illustrated by Jim Lee. The prolific artist is the Chief Creative Officer and Publisher of DC Comics, but he still finds time to draw some of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe. This is the week that the entertainment world descends onto the city of San Diego for Comic-Con 2022, and attendees will be able to pick up bags featuring their favorite DC characters from the comics, TV, and movies. Many of your favorites can be found on the Comic-Con bags, including the Batman fans can expect to see in The Flash and Batgirl movies.

"Thrilled & honored to share some art I drew for @Comic_Con 2022 bags celebrating @DCComics across media!" Jim Lee wrote on Twitter. "Props to the amazing @Sinccolor for the beautiful colors. Art direction by the fab Karen Miller at @warnerbrostv! Beyond excited to be returning to #SDCC in person!" He also shared photos of the bags displaying his full art spread. There are so many characters that the print has to be spread across two SDCC bags. The image of Michael Keaton's Batman appears in the bottom righthand corner of the full image.

(Photo: Jim Lee/DC Comics)

The Dark Knight has the same yellow utility belt and Bat symbol that he wore in the 1985 film. Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel in April gave fans a chance to see footage from The Flash, revealing how Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne will utilize several different Batsuits. The sneak peek also revealed that Keaton's Bruce Wayne/Batman will be de-aged in the movie and will operate a batcycle. Michael Shannon also makes a brief appearance as General Zod and we're also introduced to Sasha Callie's Supergirl.

April also saw the reported leak of Batman's new costume in The Flash. "When it came around again, I was getting curious about it. I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something, and there were hints of Batman," Keaton said on The Jess Cagle Show. "I think it was about some other thing regarding Batman ... I got a call later saying, 'We want you to read something.' I just thought, 'Of course you have to do this.'"

For his Batman return in The Flash, Keaton added, "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. It's not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it's really creative. I don't know. It's fun."

Michael Keaton will also appear as Batman in the HBO Max Batgirl movie. Joining him is J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon. Leslie Grace's Batgirl is also found on the Jim Lee art for San Diego Comic-Con, along with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and many more heroes from DC League of Super-Pets, Stargirl, Titans, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Teen Titans Go!.

