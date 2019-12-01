Fans Are Concerned for Arrow Star John Barrowman Following Severe Neck Injury

Fans of former Arrow and Torchwood star John Barrowman were hit with some upsetting news on Saturday. The actor, who is in the middle of a touring event called “A Fabulous Christmas”, shared on social media that he was having to cancel upcoming appearances in the UK due to a severe neck injury that has left it “impossible” for him to sing or dance. The actor further revealed that he had been rushed to the hospital in order to receive a diagnosis of his condition, following up the cancellation announcement with a photo of himself offering a “thumbs up” as he headed off to the hospital for an MRI.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing and move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” Barrowman wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Soon after Barrowman announced the injury and the cancellation, fans took to social media to react to the news. While some fans were understandably saddened that Barrowman had to cancel appearances, the overwhelming response was one of support and concern for the entertainer. Fans from all over the globe chimed in on social media to send their well-wishes for Barrowman.

While Barrowman has yet to share an update having received the MRI earlier today, his post on Instagram seemed optimistic that he’d be back on stage performing as early as Tuesday, December 3rd. Even at that, fans are sharing with the entertainer that he should take all the time he needs in order to get well as they want him to continue performing for many years to come.

Read on for some of the outpouring of fan support for Barrowman below.

In addition to his current “A Fabulous Christmas” tour, Barrowman recently appeared in the final season of Arrow, reprising his role of Malcolm Merlin, on The CW.

Feel better soon

Worried as hell

One of my favorite actors (John Barrowman) is in the hospital with a very bad neck injury that has made him unable to move to sing, his upcoming shows are cancelled too bc of it. I’m worried as hell for the guy. Heartbroken, as well. 🙁 — Undine 🌊 (@undine66770) November 30, 2019

Rest up and take it easy

@JohnBarrowman sending you lots of love and positive vibes. I got to meet you in 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah. You are an amzing guy! I am so sorry to hear about your injury. I hope you are okay. Love you, Captain! You got this! Rest up and take it easy. pic.twitter.com/Q0Z65CPBP7 — Elisa 👻 (@Skittles435) November 30, 2019

Hoping for a fast recovery

Hoping @JohnBarrowman a fast recovery! My thoughts are with you! pic.twitter.com/KCvWoxSCCY — Anthony Lamberti (@ComicGrotto) December 1, 2019

Get well soon

Take care and get well soon pic.twitter.com/BYdMXzE3kD — Karen Waters (@kat11bookworm) December 1, 2019

Speedy recovery

Just heard the news about @JohnBarrowman – wishing him a speedy recovery so he can continue being the fabulous specimen that he already is. 🙏🏻 — Jen 💀 (@JennyMeekk) November 30, 2019

Take all the time you need

Wishing you a speedy recovery, but take all the time you need. We’ll be here when you’re good and ready, and with you in thoughts in the meantime. — Jason Lacey (@JaseLacey) November 30, 2019

Please look after yourself

@JohnBarrowman Sorry to hear about your neck injury. Please look after yourself first. Tickets can be refunded and fans want you better first Don’t rush back until sure you are ok pic.twitter.com/XbDvgOg75S — daniel clements (@danielclems1975) November 30, 2019

Gutted

@JohnBarrowman gutted I now won’t be able to see you tonight and can’t go to the reschedule in Oxford but I hope it is not too serious for you x pic.twitter.com/pkouC5bgi6 — hannah white (@hsmileb) November 30, 2019

Praying