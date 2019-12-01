DC

Fans Are Concerned for Arrow Star John Barrowman Following Severe Neck Injury

Fans of former Arrow and Torchwood star John Barrowman were hit with some upsetting news on Saturday. The actor, who is in the middle of a touring event called “A Fabulous Christmas”, shared on social media that he was having to cancel upcoming appearances in the UK due to a severe neck injury that has left it “impossible” for him to sing or dance. The actor further revealed that he had been rushed to the hospital in order to receive a diagnosis of his condition, following up the cancellation announcement with a photo of himself offering a “thumbs up” as he headed off to the hospital for an MRI.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing and move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” Barrowman wrote.

Soon after Barrowman announced the injury and the cancellation, fans took to social media to react to the news. While some fans were understandably saddened that Barrowman had to cancel appearances, the overwhelming response was one of support and concern for the entertainer. Fans from all over the globe chimed in on social media to send their well-wishes for Barrowman.

While Barrowman has yet to share an update having received the MRI earlier today, his post on Instagram seemed optimistic that he’d be back on stage performing as early as Tuesday, December 3rd. Even at that, fans are sharing with the entertainer that he should take all the time he needs in order to get well as they want him to continue performing for many years to come.

Read on for some of the outpouring of fan support for Barrowman below.

In addition to his current “A Fabulous Christmas” tour, Barrowman recently appeared in the final season of Arrow, reprising his role of Malcolm Merlin, on The CW.

