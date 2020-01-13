Joker’s 11 Oscar Nominations Result in Both Backlash and Praise

The Academy announced its nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning and Todd Phillips‘ Joker ended up tallying 11 nominations, the most out of any film at the annual gala. In fact, the movie broke The Dark Knight’s previous record of most Oscar nominations by a single comic book movie. Suffice to say, fans had plenty to say about the clean sweep, both good and bad.

The Twitter chatter continues the discourse the movie’s carried since it initially started screening. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival to critical acclaim, the movie was mired in controversy due to its delicate subject matter and handling. It also didn’t help Phillips himself made peculiar comments about his mindset regarding the culture surrounding today’s comedy industry. As it stands now, the movie has a 69 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Joker’s big day with Oscar nominations.

Yikes

If Joaquin wins the Oscar, the character of the Joker will have more acting Oscars (2) than women have directing Oscars (1). — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) January 13, 2020

Language!

JOKER has surpassed THE DARK KNIGHT as the most Oscar nominated comic book film of all time. This just feels like a fever dream. I don’t know how the fuck to lose. pic.twitter.com/Psyjhir8mG — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 13, 2020

Radioactive

Reminder that The Clash have a cameo in The King of Comedy, while Joker has a cameo from Imagine Dragons. pic.twitter.com/xD5F83Sdt8 — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) January 13, 2020

Midnight Toker

why is joker getting nominated for all these awards. that song was released over 40 years ago? lol — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) January 13, 2020

Cinematic History

the many iconic scenes in Joker that are destined to become cinematic history. #Oscars



– the bathroom dance



– stairs dance



– “you get what you fucking deserve”



– the Joker’s uprising (blood smile) pic.twitter.com/O8Pe3Pb6Vz — 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡. (@VINTAGEFETISH) January 13, 2020

Sarcasm, Eh?

I hope Joker wins all 11 Oscar nominations. It’s about time we celebrate a self-pitying white man who goes from being sad into being a mass murderer — Michael’s Bad Tweet Emporium 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) January 13, 2020

H8rs Gonna H8