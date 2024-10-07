Joker 2 Review, DC’s All In Era & Absolute Universe Begin! | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews Joker: Folie á Deux and discuss the ending of DC’s “Absolute Power” event, the start of the new “All In” era of the DC Universe – and the launch of the dark new DC Absolute Universe!
PLUS: Peak Geek TV continues with the discussion of the latest Penguin and Agatha All Along episodes, a breakdown of the Season 2 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a preview of WWE‘s Bad Blood event, and a look at Marvel Champions latest set!
Is DC’s New Reboot Worth Checking Out?
Here’s what ComicBook Nation host Matthew Aguilar had to say in his review of DC All In Special #1, which launches the new All In Era in the main DC continuity, as well as birthing the dark new DC Absolute Universe brand.
DC jumps into a bold new era with the much anticipated DC All In Special, an ambitious flipbook-style issue that seeks to set the status quo of the main universe while simultaneously detailing the origins of the Absolute Universe. It’s a daunting task, and while there’s a lot to get to, the team is up for the task, crafting a one-of-a-kind special that delivers on its mission statement while still letting the heroes and villains that power this grand universe shine on their own individual levels. This is just the beginning, but with All In DC has put its best foot forward, and the future couldn’t be brighter.
