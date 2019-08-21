Joker Star Says Comic Book Movies Are for “Grown, Male Nerd Childs”

During a recent appearance on Conan, Joker star Marc Maron griped about how he hadn’t seen Avengers: Endgame, due to comic book movies being for “grown, male nerd childs.” The comedian’s rant was clearly meant to be in jest, as the types of “grown-up” movies he admitted he liked seeing were stories where he didn’t understand the ending. There was some authenticity behind the comments he made, noting that he wouldn’t be bullied by “grown nerd men,” citing how the movies he enjoys are relegated to independent theaters. As far as whether that perspective will change when Joker hits theaters, time will only tell.

“I have some issues with them and I generally don’t like them,” Maron revealed about comic book movies. “I don’t wanna be bullied into seeing those movies. I’m a grown-up, I’m not seven, and I think those movies are for grown, male nerd childs.”

When the audience groaned at Maron’s comments, he fired back, “Oh really? Take the hit. You guys are in charge of culture.”

Maron went on to detail the arduous process of seeking out more independent fare at cinemas.

“Now I gotta go travel 15-20 minutes to a smaller movie theater to see a grown-up movie with other grown-ups where we can all sit together and not understand the ending?” the comedian joked. “That’s part of the experience. Where you walk out and you’re like, ‘I don’t know, did the guy die? It’s not clear.’ That’s the kind of movie I enjoy. I’m not gonna be bullied by grown, nerd men.”

He concluded with, “I just don’t go see them, I’m not interested. Maybe I overdid it a little bit.”

This isn’t the first time the comedian has voiced his criticisms of comic book films and even addressed the hypocritical comments he earned after signing on to Joker.

“I think it’s a very interesting approach to this world,” Maron revealed to NME. “I’ve been somewhat judgemental when it comes to comic book movies and I’ve got a little pushback in the press for being a hypocrite. Whatever I think, if you get a call and someone says, ‘Hey do you wanna do a scene with Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix?’ your principals fall to the wayside. If it’s relative to what I think of Marvel movies then it’s like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m gonna do that’. Oddly, it’s not that kind of movie. The approach that Todd Phillips has taken is more of an origin story and a character study of a mentally ill person that becomes The Joker. It’s more of an intimate and gritty movie with a very specific scope. It’s going to be really interesting to see how it comes out.”

Joker lands in theaters on October 4th.

