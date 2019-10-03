‘Joker’ Adds Alec Baldwin as Thomas Wayne

30 Rock and Mission: Impossible — Fallout star Alec Baldwin has boarded the Todd Phillips-directed Joker movie, Deadline reports.

Studio Warner Bros. has yet to confirm who Baldwin will play. Sources claim the Academy Award-nominated actor will play Thomas Wayne, the doomed father of Bruce Wayne, who is spurred by the murder of his parents to become costumed vigilante Batman.

Baldwin is the latest to board the production ahead of its September 10 shooting start. He joins a cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix as the tormented future clown prince of crime, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as downtrodden single mother Sophie Dumond, and Marc Maron (GLOW), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) and Robert De Niro (The Godfather: Part II) in unannounced roles.

It was first reported last month the movie would feature the elder Wayne in an unknown capacity. Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider said only Wayne would play a "big role."

An accomplished surgeon and philanthropist, Thomas Wayne and wife Martha Wayne were famously gunned down by a mugger on the streets of Gotham City. In 1989's Batman, that criminal would later become Batman's smiley arch-foe (as played by Jack Nicholson).

The Waynes were most recently portrayed by The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Phillips' standalone Joker movie operates outside of that shared continuity, where the Joker is played by Jared Leto.

A three-time Emmy winner, Baldwin landed his latest Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for his spoof portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. The actor was most recently seen as Dr. Kennebrew Beauregard in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and has since completed work on the 1950s-set crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, the second outing as director for The Incredible Hulk star Edward Norton.

Joker releases October 4, 2019.