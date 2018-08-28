‘Joker’: Is This How Alec Baldwin’s Thomas Wayne Could Look?

Alec Baldwin is just the latest actor to join DC Films’ Joker origin movie, and we already have an idea of how he just might look in the role.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Baldwin has signed on for the upcoming film, and will reportedly be playing Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Seeing as the film is an ’80s-set adventure – and Thomas often wears a pretty thick mustache in the comics – Reddit user Two_Face_Harvey may have stumbled upon what Baldwin’s version of the character could look like, thanks to a Saturday Night Live sketch.

While it’s still way too early to tell, it’s pretty easy to imagine Baldwin’s Thomas Wayne with this sort of aesthetic. There’s also no telling exactly what kind of role the actor will have in Joker, seeing as the film is sort of paving its own ground.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Joaquin Phoenix, who will star in the film, said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is being directed by The Hangover and Due Date‘s Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. In addition to Phoenix and Baldwin, the film will star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. And as it turns out, Phoenix has had that sort of idea kicking around in his head for quite some time.

“Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said ‘Why don’t they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?’” Phoenix revealed in a recent interview. “And I thought, ‘You can’t do the Joker, because, you know, it’s just you can’t do that character, it’s just been done.’ So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said ‘I’ll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.‘ And I said ‘I’m not gonna go, I can’t go to a general meeting.’ So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, ‘Oh that’s so exciting, that’s the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.’ I felt like you could get something on screen.”

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.