New ‘Joker’ Set Photos Reveal Joaquin Phoenix And Zazie Beetz Together

More images have surfaced from the set of the upcoming Joker origin movie, and now fans are seeing Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz share the same screen.

The new photos were shot at night during a scene in a doughnut shop. The scene was filmed on Monday night in the Bronz, New York, and shows Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) chatting at a table with Sophie Dumond (Beetz). Fleck isn’t donning his colorful makeup in the scene but is no less animated, and at several times can be seen giving a sly but incredibly creepy grin.

As for Beetz, she takes puffs from a cigarette throughout the conversation and seems rather charmed by whatever they are discussing. While we aren’t sure if her character indeed feels that way, Beetz couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Phoenix on a movie project.

Joaquin Phoenix filmed a scene with Zazie Beetz for the upcoming “Joker” movie — see the photos of their characters together: //t.co/LMJexL9Gf7 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 2, 2018

“I’m about to work on a movie with Joaquin Phoenix, and I am just such a huge fan,” Beetz told E!News. “It’s just such an honor to work with him. And to follow him and his work, I think, it’s like anyone else. I’m human.”

The Joker is a more grounded take on the larger than life character and will be directed, produced, and written by Todd Phillips. Warner Bros. previously released a press release that described the movie as “an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Phillips hasn’t been thrilled about the constant photos and videos being leaked from the set, but in large part that is why he’s releasing any official shots from the film this early. He took to Instagram to say ” Here’s the issue. We have paparazzi all over our set, at every turn,” Phillips wrote. “And it bums me out that they constantly put out their bad shots. So I figure, may as well put out some good ones.”

In addition to Phoenix the film stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story, Castle Rock), Brett Cullen (42, Narcos), Glenn Fleshler (Billions, Barry), Douglas Hodge (Red Sparrow, Penny Dreadful), Marc Maron (Maron, GLOW), Josh Pais (Motherless Brooklyn, Going in Style), and Shea Whigham (First Man, Kong: Skull Island).

The Joker lands in theaters on October 4, 2019.