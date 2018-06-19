‘The Joker’ Origin Movie: Robert De Niro Reportedly Being Eyed for Supporting Role

It sounds like DC’s Joker origin movie could be bringing an iconic actor on board.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered several different casting descriptions for the Warner Bros. film, including one for a 65-75 year-old character named “Murray Franklin”. According to their reports, this character would play a strong supporting role, and those involved with the film could be targeting Robert De Niro for the role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some fans might be confused by the idea of De Niro joining a superhero movie, it does make a surprising amount of sense. De Niro has collaborated quite a bit with Martin Scorsese, who will co-produce the film, on films like Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and Casino. Since this Joker standalone movie is set to emulate some of those films, it does feel like a bit of a wink and a nod to have De Niro on the cast.

This Joker movie has been a bit of an enigma amongst DC Comics fans, ever since it was first announced in September of last year. Numerous reports about the project have suggested that it will be the first in a line of standalone DC movies, which exist outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity. A recent article confirmed just as much, and that the label of standalone DC films could be dubbed “DC Dark” or “DC Black”.

The currently-untitled film will have Todd Phillips at the helm, and will be co-produced by Scorsese. Joaquin Phoenix has been in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime since February, but the actor has played coy about whether or not he has the role.

“I don’t know… it could be an interesting character.” Phoenix said back in April. “I don’t know.”

“I see [a superhero movie] as any other movie,” Phoenix continued. “I wouldn’t say… ‘I won’t do Westerns.’ It depends on what it is. I don’t really care about the genre, I care about the character and the filmmaker. If you have the ability to transcend the genre, then that’s what you want to do. So I wouldn’t say, hands down, no – I wouldn’t do that kind of movie.”

This standlone project is just one of the Joker-related movies that DC currently has in production. Earlier this month, it was announced that Warner Bros. is developing a solo movie surrounding Jared Leto’s Joker, who played a somewhat-controversial role in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Do you want to see Robert De Niro join the Joker origin movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.