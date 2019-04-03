‘Joker’ Trailer Reveals First Look At Brett Cullen As Thomas Wayne

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker trailer got fans all amped up this morning, but it also held another notable introduction in addition to the Joker himself. At about the midway point of the trailer, another voice starts to narrate, and we finally learn who it is once a scene where Joker is watching a news feed on TV comes into view. At that point we see Brett Cullen on the television screen commenting on what is presumably the train scene we’ve seen teases of where Joker is seen in a mask, giving us our first glimpse at this film’s Thomas Wayne.

Cullen’s Wayne takes to the news to give a response to an attack on the city’s citizens and has more than a few teases and foreshadowings of what Thomas Wayne’s son will ultimately become after he is killed. Wayne says “Gotham’s lost its way. What kind of coward would do something that coldblooded? Someone who hides behind a mask.”

That, as we know, is a reference to what Bruce Wayne will do once he loses his parents, eventually becoming Batman and defending Gotham from threats just like the Joker. You can check out an image of Wayne below.

The trailer also features a lot of other interesting bits, such as Zazie Beetz’ debut as Sophie Dumond and Frances Conroy’s debut as Arthur’s mother. That last one is especially creepy at certain parts of the trailer, and we are definitely interested to see how this twisted version of the Joker has that relationship play out. We’re betting it doesn’t end so well.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

