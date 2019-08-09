Joker World Premiere Date and Time Revealed

Todd Phillips’s Joker will debut on August 31 at the Venice Film Festival, at 7 p.m. Central European time — or 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT here in the U.S. Shortly after that, fans will likely start to hear some of the first reactions from members of the audience. The official schedule is beginning to make its way out to the press, and Joker, being a subject of interest to a wide audience of fanboys, got picked up by Batman News.

The premiere will come a day after the planned date for the film’s second trailer to be released, according to a Twitter account that tracks updates on the film. You can see that below. The Venice Film Festival will not be the first time the film has been screened — there have been some screenings for insiders and film festival executives before this — but it will be the first time the rest of the world will get to pay eyes on Arthur Fleck, the tortured character played by Joaquin Phoenix in the film, which will give a new take the Joker’s usually-mysterious backstory.

Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.