Jonah Hex Returns In Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Photo

Amongst all the returning faces in DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, there are plenty of returning favorites for not only Arrow but also Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. We recently learned that one returning face would belong to Jonah Hex, who is played by Johnathon Schaech. Now thanks to Schaech’s social media we have our first look at the returning hero in a behind the scenes photo that features some fan favorite characters from the Arrowverse, and we can’t wait to see the chaos they create together.

Schaech posted a photo of him in Hex gear alongside Caity Lotz, Kat McNamara, Grant Gustin, and Matt Ryan, and the group seems to be having a ball of a time on the set. You can check out the photo and the caption that accompanied it below.

“Brave leaders answering their personal calls to COURAGE! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths

Seeing all these characters on one adventure is going to be crazy, and how all these characters get along and the legacy they leave behind has always been central to the show.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they complement each other in a really cool way [is appealing].”

As for Crisis, this will be the largest crossover ever in the Arrowverse’s history, and thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer to see it.