Here’s What Jonah Hill Could Look Like As The Penguin In ‘The Batman’

The Batman is still surrounded in some mystery, but what if Jonah Hill were to take on the role of The Penguin in it? Now we have an idea of what that would look like thanks to BossLogic.

The talented artist rolled with the recent possibility that Jonah Hill could be involved with the DC film universe in his latest work. After Hill was followed by both Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie and The Batman director Matt Reeves, some have deduced a role could be happening somewhere down the line. For BossLogic, that role could possibly be The Penguin, and this art gives us a glimpse at what that could look like.

We can easily see this take on the character working for Reeves’ Batman film, and it does seem this version would go for a more Batman Returns vibe. To be honest though, if it does happen with Hill attached or anyone else, we would like to see it not go quite as far as Danny DeVito’s version of the character. A little eccentricity is fine, but he doesn’t have to do everything like a Penguin to make the name work.

“You got @jonahhill looking at his recent follows like…… 👀😅🐧🐧🐧 If he is playing someone I do think it will be 🐧 or I’m wrong and he is the new Batman 😜”

Reeves pretty much started from scratch on The Batman when he came on, which was after Ben Affleck decided to step down from directing the movie. Affleck had already written a script for the project but according to reports, a clean slate was decided on. As of now, it remains to be seen if Affleck will be Batman in the film, but regardless of who is behind the cowl, Reeves is looking forward to exploring the differences between Bruce Wayne and his alter ego.

“I think that it’s interesting, because one of the things that I’ve found interesting, just as we’re working on the story, is looking back at Jekyll and Hyde, and the idea of your shadow-self, and the idea of, we are all multiple things,” Reeves told IndieWire. “It’s different aspects of who we are, and I think there are times when maybe the surface of Bruce is not really who he is, but that’s his disguise. There are times when Batman’s the disguise, but there are times when his true essence comes out, because by being veiled, a kind of instinctual side comes out that’s very pure.”

The Batman has no release date.