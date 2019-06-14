Justice League 2 Would Have Released in Theaters Today

Justice League now occupies a place of infamy in the annals of superhero movie history, thanks to massive debacle of Warner Bros. trying to replace director Zack Snyder with Joss Whedon. Ever since Justice League came and went fans have been riveted by stories from Zack Snyder and his creative team of what they had planned, for an entire Justice League trilogy.

You can get the full breakdown of Zack Snyder’s Justice League trilogy Here, but today fans are (celebrating? Lamenting?) one big milestone associated with the franchise, as June 14, 2019 marked the day that Justice League 2 was originally supposed to be released in theaters.

Scroll below to see what DC fans all over the Internet are saying about the would-be release of Justice League 2 – and all the grievances they now have with the franchise!

‘Member When…

Wait, isn’t Justice League 2 supposed to come out today?! https://t.co/SzcIEfrAuc — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) June 14, 2019

We ‘member when there was going to be a second Justice League…

Still Excited

Let’s go! Justice League 2 is out tomorrow! The hype is killing me! pic.twitter.com/JlRDDwLW3G — 𝓙𝓸𝓼𝓱 (@wolfiegamer2004) June 13, 2019

Some fans are still excited for the DC Extended Universe lineup – despite the fact that it’s no longer happening. Go figure.

Elseworlds

In another world, Justice League Part 2 would have come out today! pic.twitter.com/VIswNXKwkC — Behind DC Films (@dceufacts) June 14, 2019

In a better world (for DC fans), we’d all be skipping work today to check out all the big reveals of Justice League 2.

SPOILERS

Just got out of Justice League part 2 and holy fuck, I can’t believe (spoilers) Darkseid actually won in the end… how tf are the league gonna come back from this???



Is JL3 gonna be in the knightmare timeline??? 😨😱😱



Another masterpiece by Zack Snyder. — 214 (@boomborks) June 14, 2019

This fan doesn’t need to live in an alternate universe to enjoy Justice League 2 – he’s already seen the whole film (if only in his head).

Should’ve Stopped at One

“just saw justice league 2 in the cinema!!! 😍😍” pic.twitter.com/CNcJAYu87z — a a d j e (@cavillsass) June 14, 2019

At least this fan confronts the reality that getting Justice League 2 in theaters wouldn’t necessarily guarantee that we got a good movie in theaters.

Happy Anniversary Superman

It’s a bittersweet day for me, as today is the 6 year anniversary of my beloved Man of Steel and today is also the day where I would have been watching Justice League 2 in theaters.

I’m quite emotional. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dmCJCXN2O7 — Catt (@ChicCattLady) June 14, 2019

Today isn’t just a bittersweet milestone for DC fans who wanted to see Justice League 2 – it’s also a major letdown for fans who jumped on the DCEU train with Man of Steel six years ago, and expected so much more from this franchise.

Best Choice This Weekend

Ya know with how much MIB disappointed me, Justice League Part 2 really made me happy.



6/14/19 pic.twitter.com/B3cYA1bARQ — Mark (@ragnananarok) June 14, 2019

With fans kind of tepid about heading out to see Men In Black: International this weekend, Justice League 2 would’ve been excellent alternative. Unfortunately, you’ll have to watch that movie in the theater of your imagination.

