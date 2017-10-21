New Aquaman Underwater Image From ‘Justice League’ Released

DC Comics fans just got a new look at Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Justice League, but this time it’s in a unique environment.

Total Film has a new image of Aquaman swimming in the deep blue sea.

Momoa debuted as Aquaman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. He’ll reprise his role as the character in 2018’s Aquaman movie, which just wrapped filming.

Aquaman is the child of two worlds, splitting his time between being a hero on land being the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, as explained by Momoa in a first look video.

“He comes from two different worlds,” Momoa said. “He’s half man half Atlantean.”

Momoa also revealed where the idea to give Aquaman tattoos, a look unique to the DC Extended Universe, came from.

“Zack [director Zack Snyder] had the idea to put the tattoos everywhere and everyone wanted him to have a little bit of blonde in the hair,” Momoa said. “I just wanted him to have the Van Gogh green-colored eyes, where you can kind of get lost in them. You’re scared by it, but you’re drawn in. We put the contacts in, and I was like, wow. It’s kind of scary, but hopefully not too scary.”

“Out costume designer, Michael Wilkinson, is just unbelievable,” Momoa said. “As far as the armor, it’s just gold and green and about 40 pounds of rubber. I don’t know what it’s made out of, really, but it’s heavy; it looks good; you put it on and just sink right into the character.”

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.