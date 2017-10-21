New ‘Justice League’ BTS Photo Shows Amazons In The Batmobile

We’ve already seen the cast and crew of Justice League commemorating big moments on set, or goofing off for what is sure to be a great future blooper reel – but today, we have a really cool random moment from behind-the-scnes that will give DCfans a major thrill!

Check out what it looks like when the Amazons of Themyscira take a ride in The Batmobile!

The photo comes from Zack Snyder’s Vero account (via Reddit) with the caption “possibly the greatest photo taken ever,” which (syntax aside) is pretty much what DC fans everywhere are thinking right now. We don’t necessarily expect this moment to come in the actual film, but it definitely makes us interested to see more quirky moments like this from Justice League’s behind-the-scenes featurettes.

But seriously though: this photo almost makes it a must that in some future DC project (live-action movie, animated movie, comic) we need to have an action sequence where Batman drives the Batmobile into battle with a squad a lovely and deadly Amazons hanging on the car. Mark it down on our collective fanbase wish-list.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.