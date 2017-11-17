‘Justice League’ Eyeing $12 Million Thursday Night Debut

Tonight, U.S. audiences are finally able to go all in for Justice League. The long-awaited movie began its preview showings tonight before its full premiere on November 17. Now, the numbers are in, and a new report by Deadline says Warner Bros. will make a good amount at the box office for its Thursday debut.

According to the site, sources have informed Deadline that Justice League is forecasted to make between $11-12 million on Thursday night. If the film hits the low end of the estimate, then it will fall like Wonder Woman did before the latter went on to score about $38 million on Friday night. If it hits on the higher end, then Justice League will rake in its initial bump like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice did a few years back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, Deadline even says its sources would not be surprised if Justice League opened to $13 million on Thursday once everything is said and paid for.

So far, Warner Bros. has no verified the accuracy of these box office predictions. Deadline says these current estimates point to Justice League having a $110-115 million opening with it pulling in about $40 million on Friday. The film has already earned $8.5 million at the global market. Korea, Brazil, and France are to thank for the movie’s jump-start at the box office.

Of course, there are fans out there wondering how Justice League‘s preview screenings stack up to recent MCU films. When Thor: Ragnarok premiered earlier this month, the film raked in about $12 million on its Thursday debut. Spider-Man: Homecoming earning just under that figure with its $10 million Thursday opening.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020. You can follow me on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know which DC Films project your most looking forward to!