‘Justice League’ Concept Art Reveals Aquaman In Atlantis

It seems several Aquaman centric sequences didn’t make the film, including a scene, alluded to in a new piece of concept art.

The concept art popped up on Reddit and features Aquaman hovering in the Atlantis vault, as several soldiers and other Atlanteans guard their mother box. Aquaman is right in front of the powerful artifact, and while pieces of this were seen in the full theatrical version, it played out a bit differently.

As you can see, Aquaman is in front of the mother box while things are relatively peaceful, with the guards merely looking on. In the film, this vault is seen only briefly before Steppenwolf beams down and starts to wreak havoc in his quest for the box. Aquaman comes in mid-battle to fight him, but Steppenwolf ultimately makes off with the mother box.

Mera is also nowhere to be seen in this art, but she is present in the theatrical version. You can check out the full image above.

Now, it’s important to note that concept art is just that, concept art, and scenes often get reworked many times before the final version is decided upon. Still, there were some other scenes involving Aquaman that were filmed but didn’t make the final cut, and Jason Momoa himself revealed one scene alongside Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot).

“Remember that one scene we did that got cut out of it? This is a great scene, I pull out my little flask and I’m like (grunts and offers the flask), and it’s Wonder Woman she’s like ‘no thank you’. It’s just a, she’s such a lady ya know what I mean and I’m such a, just a big dumb dumb and she’s like ‘no thank you, Arthur’.”

Thankfully his memorable exchange with the League while sitting on the Lasso of Truth made it into the finished project.

Justice League is available now for digital download from services like Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD March 13.