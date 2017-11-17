Zack Snyder Spoiled ‘Justice League’s End Credits Scene Long Ago

Warning: This post contains Spoilers!

Justice League arrives in theaters with not one but two post-credits scenes – but of the two, it’s the button scene after the credits that is going to cause the most buzz about the future of the DC Films Universe.

In the final scene of Justice League, we see Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke/Slade Wilson travel to a remote yacht for a meeting with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, who is planning to gather together his own team of DC Villains (an “Injustice League” if you will), to take on Superman and Batman’s new squad. It’s a genuinely surprising and exciting button scene – but also one that happens to have been spoiled over a year ago, by none other than Zack Snyder himself!

While working on Justice League, Zack Snyder released a steady stream of teaser photos from the set, one of which showcased the director working on a storyboard for the film:

As you can see, Snyder’s teaser photo inadvertently revealed storyboards for a scene between Lex Luthor and Deathstroke, which we now know was the basis for the post-credits scene. As you can see above, the scene in the actual film is pretty much Snyder’s storyboards come to life, which speaks to just how strong the director’s vision is, even early on in the production process.

More than that, though, this is a good reminder that, taken out of context, you can show intrepid fans something crucial, and they’ll have no idea what it really means. If they did, Snyder accidental reveal would’ve been a much bigger headline than it was.

