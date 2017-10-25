‘Justice League’: Gal Gadot Says Wonder Woman Is The Glue Of The Team

The Justice League will need Wonder Woman‘s immense strength and power to defeat Steppenwolf, but there is one aspect to her character they will need even more.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is excited to see audiences finally see the league come together on screen, and fans will notice one constant in her interactions with the team.

“For me it was important that she be the glue of the team,” Gadot told DC All Access. “I think that one of the special and beautiful things about Diana is that she cares for people in the most sincere way. So in her scenes, I made sure that she would make every one of them feel stronger, loved and capable. The story in Justice League is far bigger than Diana; it’s about the entire League.”

That compassion and sincerity is a big reason why the character resonates with fans around the world, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be just as lethal as her teammates in a fight. Diana’s worked on a team before, but it’s been a long time since Trevor and his merry band of warriors, so Diana will have a bit of adjusting to do.

“I think the only difference is that they have to work together,” Gadot said. “It’s like a dance. One of them should set up the hit and then another should deliver it at the perfect time. I think that fighting alongside the team puts more stress on Diana, because she doesn’t want anything to happen to any of them.”

Batman shares her fear of anything happening to the new recruits under their watch, and that isn’t the only thing they share in common.

“I think that both of them are very alpha-type,” Gadot told SFX Magazine. “Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common. It’s like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything that she doesn’t, she has everything that he doesn’t, and they work for the same cause…She’s warmer and more loving and open, and he’s more sophisticated.”

Fans can see it play out onscreen when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.