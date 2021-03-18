Justice League: Joe Morton Compares Snyder Cut Release to Voting

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max, and the movie has been getting pretty positive reactions from both critics and audiences. The updated version of the film currently has a 73% critics score and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "brave, bold, and incredibly rewarding." Many people involved with the film have also praised the new version. In fact, Ray Fisher (Cyborg/Vic Stone) recently called it "a study of the human condition". Fisher's onscreen father, Joe Morton (Silas Stone), recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and expressed his own feelings about the Snyder Cut after being asked if the movie's "rebirth" was the "most improbable thing" the actor has seen working in Hollywood.

"I don’t know if it’s the most improbable," Morton replied. "I mean, I think of it the other way around. The fact that it engendered so much interest that people really pushed on social media to see it, I think that’s how a lot of it should actually work. If the audience says, 'We really, really, really have heard about this, we really want to see it,' so much so that the studio says, 'Alright, I guess we have to put it together and put it out there,' then I think that’s a great thing. It’s kind of like voting."

"I think it’s tremendous," Morton added. "I wouldn’t want to compare the two films, but for Zack, as you say, to get a second chance, especially given the reason he had to leave the film in the first place, I think it’s a wonderful thing."

During the interview, Morton also talked about his character's death, which was cut from the original movie.

"Well, what I actually felt about it was, 'Oh, I guess I get a sequel because I don’t die.' That’s really what my response was. I loved Zack’s version of it; I thought it was terrific. But this means that there’s life for the character after [2017’s Justice League], and I’m still hoping that’s true."

Currently, the future of Cyborg in the DCEU is unclear, which means there's a good chance we won't be seeing Morton as Silas again. At the beginning of the year, it was reported that Cyborg was written out of the upcoming The Flash movie, and it looks like any plans for a Cyborg solo film have been put on hold. However, Fisher recently said that he would like to see Rick Famuyiwa helm a standalone film about his character.

