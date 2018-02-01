New ‘Justice League’ Image Shows Bruce Wayne Preparing to Unite the Team

The promotional campaign surrounding Justice League‘s home release is trucking on, and a new image of the film’s Caped Crusader is here to celebrate.

A new still was recently shared on Justice League‘s Twitter page, which shows Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) on board his jet, preparing to assemble the rest of the team. You can check it out below.

Can he unite the league on his own? #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/AV0LoMDtm1 — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) January 31, 2018

While Justice League might not have gotten the best response, many fans liked seeing Affleck return to his role as Bruce Wayne, and see how exactly he jelled with the rest of his teammates.

“In Batman v Superman, he was at the end of his rope.” Affleck revealed before the film’s release. “But in Justice League, he’s finding hope again. He has to open up and play well with others. He knows he needs them.”

At the moment, the length of Affleck’s tenure as Batman still remains a mystery, with almost-constant speculation about when he will hang up the cowl. Here’s what Affleck had to say the last time he was asked about returning as Batman.

“For me, it’s interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material.” Affleck revealed. “I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie.”

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.