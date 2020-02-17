Justice League Movie: Batcave Change That Joss Whedon Made Revealed

It’s been more than three years since Justice League hit theaters. The film was a mash up of the visions of Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon as there was a change in directors late in the film’s production. As the story goes, fans of Snyder who did not enjoy Whedon’s finished product with the movie have been calling for the release of the Snyder cut of Justice League since November of 2017. In the mean time, the fandom is pointing out differences between Snyder’s work and Whedon’s work as the former continues to post photos and updates about his 214 minute version of the movie. Now, it has been spotted that Whedon meshed the Batcave and Bruce Wayne’s hangar into one place.

In a video posted to Instagram, the moment the Batcave transitions into Bruce Wayne’s hangar can be seen in the theatrical cuto f Justice League. Snyder commented on Vero about the change, pointing out that Bruce and the gang had to be in the hangar as they were making an effort to fix the Flying Fox which would transport the Justice League heroes. As a result, the scene takes place in the hangar but begins in what would have been the Batcave.

Check out the scene as it was caught by Snyder fans in the Instagram post below.

This, of course, is one of many changes spotted in Justice League. Fans hoping to see Snyder’s version of the movie release have been relentless seeking for changes and trying to piece together the movie that would have been on their own. Of course, without the footage put together by Snyder’s original efforts, such a task is impossible. Warner Brothers does not seem to have any interest in releasing the original version of the film, at least for now.

