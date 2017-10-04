Justice League Poster Calendar Release Date Revealed

Justice League is one of two major tentpole releases for DC Films in 2017, following the lead of Wonder Woman earlier in the year. Since Justice League doesn’t hit theaters until November, there’s still a long way to go in terms of marketing and promoting the film. San Diego Comic-Con 2016 gave fans their first look at the film via a teaser trailer, but since then, it’s been a guessing game as to when we’ll see more.

We recently learned that a Justice League Super Bowl trailer isn’t happening – but today we may now have a lead on when we will get a new promotional poster or imagery from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Reddit thread started an investigation into a possible release date on the Justice League 2018 Poster Calendar, which led other users to a corresponding Amazon release date for the item, on June 1, 2017. Deductive reasoning led some Reddit users to the conclusion that if that release date is true, then we must start seeing official Justice League movie posters around that same time.

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, 2017, and is now the most likely platform for the release of a full Justice League trailer. It would then follow that in the week leading to Wonder Woman‘s release and the new Justice League trailer, we would also see new Justice League posters released as a lead-in to the trailer premiere.

Poster fans, mark your calendars.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

MORE: DC Movie Character Problem / Injustice Gods Among Us Movie Trailer / This Is What Jeff Bridges Could Look Like As Darkseid / New Wonder Woman Photo / Justice League Costumes Closer Look and Analysis / New Justice League Photo Officially Released In High Resolution/ Justice League May Show Arkham Asylum / Justice League: Batman And Superman To Argue Over Leadership /Ben Affleck On Directing Batman: ‘We’re Good And Going’

The DCEU continues when Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2, 2017, followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017; Aquaman on July 27, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020. The Flash, The Batman, Dark Universe and Man of Steel 2 are currently without release dates.