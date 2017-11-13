‘Justice League’: Ezra Miller Wants The Team To Fight An Iconic DC Comics Villain

Justice League has yet to make its official debut, but one of its stars has a future villain in mind.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Ezra Miller addressed the possibility of fighting iconic Justice League villain Starro the Conquerer in a future big-screen installment.

“Shout out to Starro the Conquerer and let him know we’re still coming for him, should he ever choose to invade Earth once again.” Miller, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash explained. “We’ll give him a sharp punch to the thorax.”

Starro might not be the most universally known Justice League villain, but he’s certainly one of the most noteworthy.

The starfish-shaped (yes, really) creature was actually the first foe to fight the Justice League of America, in 1960’s Brave and the Bold #28. The villain and his legion of starfish wreaked havoc on Earth, and was ultimately stopped by Aquaman, Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter. He ultimately was defeated by the League, but a portion of him regenerated to fight another day.

In the long run, it might be a little unlikely to see Starro make his way to the big screen. One one hand, the villain would certainly be fun to see in a future Justice League installment, especially with the DC Extended Universe’s special effects capabilities. But on the other hand, such a CGI-heavy villain might not be the best choice of primary villain for a sequel, considering the mixed response to Justice League‘s Steppenwolf. Still, here’s hoping we get some sort of reference to the villain in a future installment.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.