‘Justice League’: New Behind The Scenes Photos Emerge

An Imgur user has assembled a gallery of over 30 photos, mostly previously-unseen, taken from behind the scenes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie.

You can check them out below.

Many of the images seem to come from alternate or deleted scenes that would have been used in the now-fabled “Snyder Cut” of the film, while others are clearly promotional photos which were never used for one reason or another.

Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is the credited director on Justice League, but a significant portion of the film was subjected to rewrites and reshoots after Snyder left, reportedly due to a family tragedy.

The reshoots were directed by Joss Whedon of Marvel’s The Avengers, who was seemingly charged with lightening the film’s mood and shortening the runtime.

Along with the ongoing turmoil over the state of DC’s film slate, the departure of members of the cast and crew of Flashpoint, and other changes, the reshoots seem to have radically altered the face of Justice League, creating a film that has frustrated Snyder fans in the hopes of creating a broad appeal which the film failed to capture.

One of the elements spotted in these scenes can be seen if you look at trailers for the film — Batman’s armored suit from Batman v Superman hangs in disrepair following his fight with the Man of Steel in the Batcave. Fans on the DC movies subreddit say they view the suit as another monument to Batman’s failure, spurring him to do better, along the lines of Jason Todd’s Robin costume, which was seen in the Batcave in Batman v Superman.

One of the photos, featuring a coffee shop, also gives fans a look at Snyder himself, although it is not immediately clear where this scene would have taken place in the film. One possibility is that the scene of Lois Lane and Martha Kent getting coffee at the Daily Planet break room might have originally taken place somewhere else, although that is pure speculation.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray on March 13th with deleted scenes. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.