‘Justice League’: New Wonder Woman Poster And Video Released

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a promotional photo in support of the upcoming Justice League Blu-ray, highlighting Wonder Woman.

“The League needs her,” the caption reads, mirroring the oft-used phrase “The world needs Wonder Woman.”

After critical disappointments from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman was a big critical and commercial hit for Warner Bros., helping to set the DC film universe up for success in spite of frustration over the direction things had been going.

With the poster released on Facebook, Warner Bros. took to Twitter with a short promotional video, also focusing on Wonder Woman’s role in the film.

Justice League will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $44.95, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack with an MSRP of $44.95, Blu-ray Combo Pack for $35.99 and DVD for $28.98. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version in 4K HDR and a Blu-ray disc also featuring the theatrical version. The Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in 3D high definition and high definition; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in high definition on Blu-ray; and the DVD features the theatrical version in standard definition. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack will include a digital version of the movie. Fans can also own “Justice League” via purchase from digital retailers beginning February 13, 2018.

The film will have a Best Buy-exclusive steelbook designed by famed comic book artist and DC co-publisher Jim Lee.

Justice League currently has a 60.72 ComicBook.com Composite Score and a 3.68 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.