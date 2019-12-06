Justice League’s Ray Fisher Says He’d Risk It All for Zack Snyder Again

Director Zack Snyder tapped Ray Fisher to play Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, offering the actor the biggest opportunity of his career, with the actor himself confirming his passion for the filmmaker and confessing that he’d gladly share his support for Snyder as a filmmaker for offering him such an opportunity. As compared to the other stars of Justice League, Fisher was a newcomer, with only a handful of credits to his name, as stars like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa already had established themselves through a number of projects. Most recently, Fisher was seen in the third season of True Detective, with no new details having emerged about the once-planned Cyborg spinoff.

Fisher Fun Fact Friday: I’d do it again in a heartbeat. https://t.co/sXwryw6oVi — Ray Fisher (@rehsifyar) December 6, 2019

When a fan posted a tweet about Fisher risking his career for Snyder, Fisher shared the tweet while adding, “Fisher Fun Fact Friday: I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

At first glance, it could appear that the fan was originally claiming that merely being involved with Justice League was a risk, but with superhero roles being some of the most coveted in Hollywood, it would seem less like a risk and more like an incredible opportunity. The inclusion of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, however, would seem to imply the fan was claiming Fisher’s regular support of the campaign could be what he was risking.

Before Snyder finished production on Justice League, a family tragedy caused him to walk away from the film, with Joss Whedon stepping in to complete production and helm reshoots. The final film was both a critical and financial disappointment, resulting in some fans demanding to see the “Snyder Cut” of the film, despite the extent of the production preventing the filmmaker from shooting all of his planned sequences.

In the two years since the film hit theaters, various members of its cast and crew have made a variety of claims about the existence of such a cut. Fisher has regularly taken part in fan campaigns to see the Snyder Cut released, with some fans theorizing that his career has suffered from his expression of devotion to a filmmaker over the endorsement of a studio’s decisions.

Despite Snyder’s attempts to confirm the existence of the Snyder Cut, numerous sources connected to Warner Bros. have dismissed the notion of such a film ever being completed, let alone being released.

