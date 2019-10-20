Justice League Movie Release the Snyder Cut Movement Releases Its Own Anthem

The Release the Snyder Cut movement now has its own theme song. The fan group continues to demand the release of Zack Snyder‘s original vision for the Justice League movie. Now they’ve released a rap song that serves as their “anthem.” The song clocks in at over 5 minutes long. There’s also an instrumental version and a remix. The anthem calls on fans to rally around the Snyder Cut call, standing up for what they believe in. The lyrics include praise for Snyder and others involved in promoting the Snyder cut. There are also quotes about the Snyder Cut and digs aimed at the theatrical cut of Justice League and Marvel Studios. You can give the anthem a listen in the video above.

Fans have been waving the “Release the Snyder Cut” banner since Justice League opened in 2017. The movement hopes to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition. Zack Snyder previously offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts and did so again after the campaign put a billboard in Times Squad. “This is truly amazing and I am speechless and humbled by the support And love,” Snyder wrote after seeing the billboard during New York Comic Con.

Snyder directed Justice League and has continued to look back on the project, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film.

The Snyder Cut movement’s latest big wove was to take out a billboard in New York City’s Times Square during New York Comic Con. The act was funded by a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe.

“In San Diego, you helped raise in excess of $26k and a lot was achieved, including the funding of a banner flight; a billboard; a bus wrap; an ad in The Hollywood Reporter; and a Ground Team at the convention,” the campaign page read in announcing its NYCC plans. “We realise that you have given so much, and have decided that in New York we can still achieve great buzz, whilst having a simpler and more streamlined campaign. There will not be multiple levels. We have one clear and financially modest plan.”

While seeing the release of the Snyder Cut has always been the group’s prime motivator, it also donates a portion of its funds to suicide prevention. Following New York Comic Con, the group sent over $100,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

