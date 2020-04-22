New HBO Max Teaser Features Batman, Doctor Who, and So Much More

✖

WarnerMedia is about to enter the already-crowded streaming landscape, but the company making clear that it has a product that stands up to every other option out there. HBO Max arrives in the United States next month, and it will have one of the most popular streaming libraries right off the bat. All of HBO's premium cable content will be included on the service, alongside a massive roster of Warner Bros. films, Doctor Who, Friends, South Park, The Big Bang Theory, and so much more. On Wednesday, HBO Max shared a new teaser video, highlighting all of the big names that will be available on the service.

The video, which you can watch above, kicks off with footage of some of the roster's most popular titles. A clip of The Wizard of Oz is quickly followed by footage of Game of Thrones, Gone With the Wind, Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Batman Begins, and The Big Bang Theory.

"There's a place where the Wicked Witch of the West meets the King in the North," the narrator reads. "Where countless Oscars meet one Oscar. Where a Fresh Prince, meets a Dark Knight; or two."

The ad follows the entire HBO Max marketing scheme, centered around the tagline "Where HBO meets so much more." That's exactly what the service is in a nutshell. When HBO Max arrives, it will cost the same as a current HBO Now subscription, which is $14.95. That price will get you the HBO streaming service alongside all of these other classic titles, as well as some new originals. DC films like Joker and Justice League will be streaming alongside Crazy Rich Asians, The LEGO Movie, When Harry Met Sally, The Matrix, A Star Is Born, and many others.

Last year, Disney+ launched with a very similar strategy, touting its massive library as the selling point. HBO Max has even more movies and TV shows to offer, though the price point is higher. $14.95 each month is a tough ask, but for anyone who already pays for HBO, it's simply a matter of adding more content for no extra cost.

Are you looking forward to the launch of HBO Max? Will you be signing up? Let us know in the comments!

HBO Max launches in the United States on May 27th.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.