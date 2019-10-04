Justice League #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Campaign Unveils Teaser of Times Square Billboard for NYCC

It wouldn’t be New York Comic-Con without some mention of the fabled “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. Now, fans can see some of the cries for themselves outside in Times Square in front of the world. People have been clamoring for a cut of the film that captures the director’s original vision for the project. Studio forces and a number of other factors led to some edits in the theatrical version, much to the dismay of fans.

The billboards outside showcase quotes from the cast about what Snyder was trying to accomplish. The video has a deadly serious voice-over that heightens the dramatic tension leading into the reveal. It is an interesting gesture to be sure, but one that might just be pie in the sky at the time of reporting. Everyone from cast, crew, and even the director himself lament how things went down, but maybe this push could be important.

Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who worked with filmmaker Zack Snyder on the film has said advocated for the release of the “Snyder Cut” before. He told ComicBook Debate that he can’t comment on exactly how much of his filming made it into the theatrical release and how much came from the reshoots. The cinematographer also joked that he cried through the entirety of the film.

“It’s really hard to say because I was watching it and I think I was crying all the way through,” Wagner said with a laugh. “So it’s hard for me to say exactly how much was changed, but a lot was changed. It looked very different, and it’s sad for me because I loved working with Zack; I had the best time of my life. There were many other things on that movie that made it so good apart from the fact that I was working with Zack and the whole gang. I met my wife on that job. There [were] a lot of other things. It was just a great shoot, and so it was a shame to see the film the way it turned out to be.”

Fans quickly picked up on some of the changes to the film while contrasting initial trailers to the finished product. The cinematographer is absolutely in agreement that the edits are pretty easy to pick out if you know what you’re looking for.

“You can just see, if you watched the first trailers you can see how the film should have looked and how the film did look when we were shooting it,” he added.

Two parts of Justice League were announced at the same time and Zack Snyder would be tasked with filming them back to back. That was the plan anyway, but after a personal tragedy, Snyder had to step away from the film. Conflicting sources talked about a possible trilogy at points and even switching directors if the film didn’t perform up to expectations before Snyder took his leave.

Justice League released two years ago now, Snyder, of course, is known for the film, but Joss Whedon oversaw some pretty substantial reshoots and dramatically cut the film in a number of different ways. Studio forces mandated these changes and the film was actually pretty well-received. For that time anyway, as the subsequent offerings eclipsed the low bar that Justice League set.

That poor box office performance might have sealed the deal on any future release of the “Snyder Cut.” The director looks to be done with DC films for the time being and that second part of Justice League looks like its on ice indefinitely. Maybe it is for the best that the extended cut never sees the light of day now that DC is making strong headway with other films now. But, that will never quiet the yelling for the full experience until it materializes.