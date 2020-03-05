Watch Ben Affleck Call For Release of Justice League Snyder Cut

In honor and support for @BenAffleck and the love he showed for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, here’s video of our Batman telling the world that Zack’s version should be available.



pic.twitter.com/ajMqYsF13g — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 5, 2020

Of all of the members of the Worlds of DC, fans often find themselves paying closer attention to what actor Ben Affleck has to say about the franchise, as his departure from the series means he is less inclined to give blind support to whatever might be next, so when he says he hopes that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is released, audiences are more inclined to believe him. Affleck recently voiced his support of the Snyder Cut of the film with CinemaBlend, while the newly-released video below shows how visibly frustrated the actor was by the theatrical version of the film.

“That movie … having two directors is a very weird thing,” Affleck revealed. “You have a cow’s body with a horse’s head kind of thing with two directors, a lot of times.”

He added, “I do think Zack’s cut should be available, for sure.”

While it’s one thing to support the release of Snyder’s original vision for the film, it’s another to know whether or not anything close to a completed or cohesive version of that film exists. The original plan for the Justice League team-up was that the adventure would be split into two films, only for the plan to shift after the disappointments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, forcing Snyder to condense his sprawling adventure into one film.

During the film’s production, Snyder suffered a family tragedy that led to him departing the project, with Joss Whedon stepping in to complete the planned production, as well as helm reshoots. In the years since the film hit theaters, Snyder has regularly released hints of scenes that were filmed but cut from the release, as well as concept art of his original plans.

Despite Affleck distancing himself from the franchise, he took to social media to show his support for Snyder and the release of his vision on the two-year anniversary of Justice League hitting theaters.

“I didn’t know about it,” Affleck revealed to CinemaBlend about the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement. “Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you.’”

Another push for the Snyder Cut’s release was made on social media last month on February 14th, with the 2/14 date serving as a tribute to the rumored film’s 214-minute run time.

Do you think the Snyder Cut will ever be released? Let us know in the comments below!