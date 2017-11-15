Zack Snyder's Justice League New TV Spot Reveals Darkseid's Omega Beams

✖

The latest television spot for Zack Snyder's Justice League reveals Darkseid's fearsome Omega Beams. New photos revealed Darkseid on his throne, but the new video shows him using the Omega Beams to deliver the Omega Sanction. This is another iconic DC Comics moment brought to life in Snyder's DC Extended Universe. Darkseid is the tyrant of Apokolips who was meant to appear in the theatrical release of Justice League but was ultimately cut by Joss Whedon. Snyder previously explained how his conversations with Darkseid's voice actor, Ray Porter, helped him grow his plans for the classic DC Comics villain in the film.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

What do you think of Darkseid's Omega Beams? Let us know in the comments. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.